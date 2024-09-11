Decade after law enacted, Lokpal forms inquiry wing to probe graft cases against public servants

"Accordingly, in furtherance to the decision dated 30.08.2024 of the full bench of Lokpal of India, in exercise of administrative and financial power conferred as per Section 34 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, an inquiry wing in terms of Sections 11 of the Act of 2013 is hereby constituted with immediate effect," the Lokpal's order, dated September 5 and issued by its chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar, stated.