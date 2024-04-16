Decorated ex-Indian Army officer, UN diplomat Siddharth Chatterjee makes waves in China with his fitness regime

“Breathing is the first thing we do when we come to the world and the last thing we do when we leave it," he says as he sets to begin the exercise in the sub-zero temperature.

Chatterjee, 60, said when he was appointed as the lead UN diplomat in China in 2020, he was close to obesity with high cholesterol, hypertension, and pre-diabetic with a high heart rate.

With high-intensity breathing, fasting and cold exposure, he lost 25 kgs while managing to attain normal blood pressure and other standard health parameters that helped him to achieve physical and mental equilibrium.

Chatterjee’s appointment to head 26 UN offices in China made headlines as it came amid the India-China tensions over the eastern Ladakh standoff which is still unresolved.

Chatterjee, whose family migrated to Kolkata during the freedom struggle from Bangladesh, went through a torrid childhood following the attack of polio and rose to be a decorated Indian military officer serving in the elite para regiment with postings in the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka and counter-insurgency operations in India’s North East.

He was decorated for gallantry in 1995.