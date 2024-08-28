Deepfake technology going to be serious menace, says Delhi HC

Justice Manmohan further said, “You also do some study. It is like what you are seeing and what you are hearing, you can’t believe it. That is something which shocks. What I see through my own eyes and what I have heard through my own ears, I don’t have to trust that, this is very very shocking.” One plea has been filed by journalist Rajat Sharma against non-regulation of deepfake technology in the country and seeking directions to block public access to applications and software enabling creation of such content.