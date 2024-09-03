Defence Ministry approves 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore

The Defence Acquisition Council on Tuesday, approved 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to enhance defence preparedness, the Ministry of Defence said.

"Procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles, Air Defence Fire Control Radars, Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol & Offshore Patrol Vessels gets the nod," it said.

"For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared. The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness," it added in a statement.