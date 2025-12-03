Menu
Delhi blast | Court extends NIA custody of accused Jasir Wani by seven days

Wani was produced in court as his current 7-day custody, granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 27, was set to end on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:41 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 09:02 IST
