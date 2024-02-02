Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip fifth ED summons in excise policy case

Yet again calling the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "unlawful"— the Aam Admi Party said, "Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon "unlawful". We will comply with the lawful summon. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen."