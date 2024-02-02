JOIN US
Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip fifth ED summons in excise policy case

This would be the fifth time AAP convener has declined to meet the ED. Meanwhile, AAP is set to stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Friday over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral election.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 04:19 IST

Yet again calling the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "unlawful"— the Aam Admi Party said, "Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon "unlawful". We will comply with the lawful summon. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen."

This is the fifth time the AAP convener would be skipping the ED summons in Delhi excise policy case.

(Published 02 February 2024, 04:19 IST)
