Delhi court reserves order on MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea in terror funding case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer, who is in jail in a terror funding case, and is likely to pronounce its order on September 4.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has filed an application in court seeking regular bail in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh heard arguments on the application during an in-camera hearing (not open to public) and reserved his order.