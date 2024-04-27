Delhi HC asks Centre to decide representation to include women in armed forces through CDS exam

"The respondents allow the unmarried male candidates having adequate degree to take the CDS Examination and join Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy."

"However, eligible and willing female candidates are not allowed to take the same examination on the sole ground of their sex and without any reasonable or justifiable explanations within the four comers of the Constitution and this act of discrimination is a dishonour committed by the respondents to the constitutional values of equality and non-discrimination," the petitioner asserted.