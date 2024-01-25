Delhi HC imposes 25k cost on lawyer seeking FIR over wife's rape by cousin

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by a lawyer for "maliciously" seeking an FIR against his estranged wife's cousin for raping her when she was a minor, an allegation that she denied, and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on him.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said the wheels of criminal justice system cannot be permitted to be clogged by frivolous complaints when the alleged victim herself has no grievance, and asked the petitioner to pay the cost to Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within eight weeks.

The judge said such complaints may not only harass the spouse but also a person who may have been framed despite his innocence.

"Any such allegation of rape not only puts a question mark on dignity of 'X' (the wife) but also may lead to harassment and affect reputation and life of another person," said the court in a recent order.

"The wheels of criminal justice system cannot be permitted to be clogged by frivolous complaints wherein the victim herself does not have a grievance but the same is maliciously filed on her behalf. This may be an agonising way of harassment not only to the spouse but a person who may be innocently framed and prosecuted," the court observed.

The petitioner approached the high court after a magisterial court as well as a sessions court refused to order registration of an FIR under Section 156(3) Criminal Procedure Code.