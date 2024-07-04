Delhi HC rejects pleas seeking video of election process in Fatehpur Sikri & Aligarh constituencies

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected petitions seeking supply of video recording of the election process in Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said merely because the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is in Delhi is no reason to entertain the petition in the high court here when all "integral and essential facts" fell outside its jurisdiction.

Petitioners Bijendra Singh and Ramnath Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 polls from Aligarh and Fatehpur Sikri respectively, sought the video footage on the ground that they observed "certain irregularities" during the counting process.