Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a PIL against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel to spread "political propaganda" by showcasing the achievements of the government in the last nine years.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed though there should not be any objection to a government popularising its welfare schemes but asked the central government counsel to take instructions on publicising the work done in the last nine years.

"You can say recent. Why nine years?.. Make it recent issues or developments," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkara, said.

Petitioners EAS Sarma and Jagdeep S Chhokar, represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, said several selfie points were being installed with directions to soldiers to promote the work done by the ministry of defence, and public servants were being deployed as special officers in "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" to "canvass" for the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

Bhushan argued that the communications issued by controller general of defence accounts on October 9 and the department of personnel and training on October 17 about publicising the government's development activities amounted to "corrupt practice" under the Representation of the People Act which prohibits the use of public servants for the benefit of the ruling party in elections.

The election of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was set aside for using government officials, he said.