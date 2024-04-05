Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by Environics Trust against FCRA cancellation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by NGO Environics Trust challenging its order cancelling its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the central government and asked it to file a reply to the petition within four weeks.

"The petitioner has approached this court challenging an order dated March 4, 2024 cancelling the registration under FCRA. Issue Notice. Reply be filed in four weeks," the judge said.

Senior counsel, appearing for the petitioner, said the cancellation order was passed by the Centre without hearing the NGO.

"They have to give us a personal hearing before they pass the order of cancellation. There was no hearing given to us. For that every ground this order has to go," he said.

He also urged the court to permit it to utilise the amount lying in its accounts for payment of salaries to its employees.