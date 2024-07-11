Delhi Police nabs over 100 travel agents for sending passengers abroad illegally till June this year

Revealing the modus operandi of such agents, the officer said agents provide counterfeit visas that closely resemble the genuine ones to passengers. Despite their attempts to replicate the original visas, passengers are frequently apprehended at immigration check posts or airline counters, the officer said.

Even if they manage to bypass the Indian authorities, they are often intercepted at the destination country's immigration check.

"We have arrested total 19 such agents in the first six months this year who were involved in such fake visa scams. We have also arrested 11 agents who were involved in donkey routes scam (helping people cross borders illegally)," said the DCP.

The officer further said that they have also nabbed 24 agents who were allegedly involved in arranging someone else's passport with similar facial features.

"Agents procure passports of individuals with similar facial features for low-profile passengers. These passports usually have a strong travel history and robust profile, enabling the passengers to navigate the immigration process more effectively. We have also arrested three agents who were involved in changing identity after blacklisting," said the DCP.

She said an agent was arrested for allegedly disguising a man and arranging for him a passport of someone else with similar look. Giving an example, she said that recently a 24-year-old man, who disguised himself as a 67-year-old man with the help of an agent, was arrested.

"We have arrested two agents under the Fake Seaman Book who fabricate counterfeit Continuous Discharge Certificates (CDC) or Seaman Books for passengers, enabling them to travel illegally. Our teams have also arrested 21 agents for providing fake Indian passports for foreign nationals and 12 agents for tampering with passports.

"Besides that, we have arrested eight agents for creating fake travel history and seven agents with no departure case," said the DCP.