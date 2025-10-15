Menu
Delhi remains among world's most polluted cities; Kolkata, Mumbai are other Indian metros in the top 10 list

Amid raising air quality concerns in Delhi and with Diwali around the corner, the State is set to announce Graded Response Action Plan stage-1 restrictions.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 14:15 IST
Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are among the 10 most polluted cities in the world, as per the Air Quality Index ranking.

Published 15 October 2025, 14:15 IST
India NewsAir Quality IndexMumbaiDelhiAir PollutionKolkata

