Delhi seeks SC direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal to crisis-hit capital

It, according to sources, has sought a direction to the Haryana government “for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage, including but not limited to the full surplus water provided by the Respondent No. 2 (Himachal Pradesh) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in order to mitigate the water crises in the NCT of Delhi.”

The city government said it was constrained to file the plea on account of acute shortage of water being faced by the citizens due to the ongoing severe heat conditions in north India, particularly Delhi.