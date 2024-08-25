16-year-old boy kills father for beating up his mother in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was apprehended here on Sunday for allegedly killing his father in a fit of rage, police said.

Police said the boy allegedly smashed a plastic pipe on his father's head when the man was beating his wife in Delhi's Rohini, resulting in his death.

"On Sunday, a call was received at 10.58 am regarding the murder of a person at the Aman Vigar police station," a senior police officer said.