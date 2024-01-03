JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

19.5% of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Gahlot said that 'It is the highest ever among any state in India till date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric'.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 04:18 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.

Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on December 31 after multiple extensions. It will be extended till March 31, officials had said.

"Delhi records a massive 19.5 per cent EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in December 2023. It is the highest ever among any state in India till date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric," Gahlot said on X on Tuesday.

The minister shared percentages of EV sales in Delhi from January to December. In March, 14.7 per cent of the total vehicles sold were EVs, the second highest in the year while in May, the percentage stood at 14.4 per cent.

"Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, we are committed towards providing cleaner and greener Delhi to all our citizens.#GreenDelhi #CleanDelhi #ElectricDelhi #SwichDelhi," Gahlot added in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 04:18 IST)
India NewsAAPDelhiAutomobileElectric VehiclessalesKailash Gahlot

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT