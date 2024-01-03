19.5% of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.

Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on December 31 after multiple extensions. It will be extended till March 31, officials had said.

"Delhi records a massive 19.5 per cent EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in December 2023. It is the highest ever among any state in India till date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric," Gahlot said on X on Tuesday.