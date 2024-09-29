2 Afghan nationals held in Delhi for running drug syndicate

Waris has been living in India on refugee status since January 2020. His family is in Afghanistan. After arriving in India, he worked in a chemist shop as a helper in Vikaspuri. He entered into the drugs business when his friend contacted him and asked him to collect the consignments from different people in Delhi and NCR. He would further deliver them to the receivers. He used to get USD 100 for each delivery, police said.

According to the police, Nayib is also an Afghan national and he came to India in January 2020 along with his father. He is a registered refugee. His whole family except his father lives in Afghanistan. Nayib met Waris in a chemist's shop in Vikaspuri.

Waris lured Nayib into the drug business on the pretext of a lavish lifestyle, police said.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.