Two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threats

According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 13:43 IST
New Delhi: Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over 150 schools in the national capital faced a similar scare.

"An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital.

Published 12 May 2024, 13:43 IST
