2020 northeast Delhi riots: Lawyers, others appeal to SC, Delhi HC for expeditious bail hearing

New Delhi: A group of advocates, law researchers and students have appealed to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide the bail pleas of the accused in a case related to alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The National Alliance for Justice, Accountability and Rights (NAJAR) in a statement issued on Thursday said, "We earnestly appeal to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court to ensure that the bail petitions of all the accused in the equal citizenship cases (FIR 59/2020) are heard and decided in an expeditious manner, within two weeks at the most."

The FIR pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots.