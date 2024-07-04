26% operation theatres in govt hospitals non-functional: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged that out of the 235 operation theatres (OT) in the 28 city government hospitals, 62 are non-functional.

According to a statement, Yadav said that OTs in many Delhi government hospitals are not functioning due to a shortage of staff, such as OT assistants, anaesthetists, technicians etc.

He said this was a matter of grave concern as it puts the lives of patients, who have already waited for several months to get an appointment, at risk because many scheduled operations are either cancelled or postponed.