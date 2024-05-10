8-year-old girl kidnapped from South Delhi was sexually assaulted: Police

After the girl was rescued and reunited with her family, she was sent for a medical examination where she told that Umar had sold her a nose ring and bought her some clothes and some food items for himself, they said.

"She informed that the accused had changed her clothes and also sexually assaulted her once. Later, as per the mandate, the victim's medical examination was conducted at AIIMS. The MLC confirmed sexual assault and slight abrasion on the upper body," said the officer, adding that the victim hails from Nepal and can only recognise her mother in the family.