9 people from Punjab going to Jantar Mantar for 'EVM Hatao Morcha’ stopped at railway station

New Delhi: Nine people from Punjab going for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar were stopped at Sarai Rohilla Railway station here on Thursday morning, police said.

Section 144 is imposed across the national capital due to which no gathering or demonstration is allowed, they said.

An official said they came from Punjab to stage a protest at the Jantar Mantar as part of the 'EVM Hatao Morcha' and old pension scheme.