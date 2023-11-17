Aam Aadmi Party will win Lok Sabha polls in Delhi even if I'm arrested, says Arvind Kejriwal

'There is one person -- Manish Sisodia -- who brought an education revolution in the country but he is in jail. Satyendar Jain, who brought a health revolution, is out on interim bail. Four of our leaders are in jail today.' 'They are an inspiration. Don't be scared of going to jail. If Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia leave the AAP today, they will be out of jail within 24 hours,' he said.