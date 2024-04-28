AAP organises walkathon in support of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj in attendance

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday organised a 'Walkathon-Walk for Kejriwal' event in which party leaders like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj participated.

"The people of Delhi have come here to support Arvind Kejriwal. BJP thought if they will put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, AAP would not be able to conduct the election campaigns. But, the people of Delhi are campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal...," said Atishi.