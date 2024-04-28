AAP organises walkathon in support of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj in attendance

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday organised a 'Walkathon-Walk for Kejriwal' event in which party leaders like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj participated.
"The people of Delhi have come here to support Arvind Kejriwal. BJP thought if they will put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, AAP would not be able to conduct the election campaigns. But, the people of Delhi are campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal...," said Atishi.
Meanwhile, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the party is aready running a campaign in Delhi called 'Jail ka jawaab vote se' against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"Our youth wing has organised a walkathon and our Lok Sabha candidates from South Delhi and New Delhi. We have installed a washing machine here, and if you put any corrupt politician in this machine, he comes out clean," the AAP leader told media.
