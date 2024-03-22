AAP worried about CM Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has Z+ security cover, in ED custody.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls.

"ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal," she charged.

"They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister added.