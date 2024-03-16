Adhir seeks Modi's intervention in addressing issue of traffic snarls in Delhi due to PM's cavalcade movement

"I have heard and am also told of instances of people missing their flights, trains, examinations, as also delays in getting critically needed medical care owing to traffic blocks. The effect on the commuters that your movement on Delhi's roads has been having may not be in your notice and knowledge in complete and objective terms," Chowdhury said in his letter dated March 15.

Considering the factual position relating to the negative effect of traffic blocks and diversions on the general public, it is an imminent necessity on the part of the authorities concerned, including the experts on traffic management, to work out and implement appropriate plans to minimize the hardship that the "travelling public" is being put through owing to the VVIP movement on the roads of the capital city, he said.

"This obviously needs to be achieved without an iota of compromise on your security," Chowdhury asserted.

"The matter being of public concern, I am sure, you will have this looked into, and needful action taken, as suggested," he said.

"I would once again like to reiterate here that your safety and security are of paramount concern on which there can never ever be any let up or compromise. At the same time, it will be just and proper to ensure that the general public is not put to any avoidable hardship due to the disruption caused to the traffic movement on the roads of New Delhi," Chowdhury said.