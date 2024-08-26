Affidavits of Delhi officers indicate LG visited Ridge area tree felling site: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday claimed affidavits submitted by Delhi government officers before the Supreme Court show that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had visited the site in the Ridge area where trees were felled "without due permission".

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the trees were felled with the connivance of all involved, with officers now lying to protect the LG.

He also accused Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the LG of trying to fool the people of Delhi and the apex court in this matter.