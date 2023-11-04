AIIMS Delhi surgeons extract sewing needle from 7-year-old's lung using a magnet

New Delhi: Paediatric surgeons at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi have extracted a long sewing machine needle from the lung of a 7-year-old kid using a tiny high-powered magnet, demonstrating their skills to innovate.

Applying the out-of-the box solution, they took out the four cm long needle within 15 minutes even though only a few mm of the needle was visible in the endoscopy. Most of it was embedded deep inside the lung.

The 7 year old boy was admitted to AIIMS earlier this week in a life-threatening condition after encountering hemoptysis (cough with bleeding). Subsequent radiological investigations revealed a long sewing machine needle lodged deeply in the left lung.

The needle resided so profoundly within the lung that traditional methods would prove almost ineffective, prompting the surgical team to look for innovative solutions.