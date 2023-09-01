Home
Home > India > Delhi

'All arrangements made to receive G20 guests,' says Arvind Kejriwal

'All ministers are themselves on the ground. Hon'ble L-G himself has been leading the efforts,' Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 06:20 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all arrangements have been made to receive G20 guests in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is leading the efforts.

India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.

"All arrangements have been made to receive G20 guests. All ministers are themselves on the ground. Hon'ble L-G himself has been leading the efforts," Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ahead of the G20 summit, which will be held at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan, several arterial roads and other important areas in the city have been given a facelift.

(Published 01 September 2023, 06:20 IST)
