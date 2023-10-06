All you need to know about the Delhi liquor policy case

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case, in a jolt to Delhi's ruling party after its third top leader was held by a central agency in over a year.
The arrest of 51-year-old Singh, who became the second high-profile leader of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) to be nabbed in the case relating to the now scrapped Excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sparked a political slugfest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).
What is the policy?
The AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22 which came into force on November 17, 2021, drew criticism from the Opposition and the industry experts in the national capital for multiple reasons.
Under the new policy, the retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. Opposing the policy, the Opposition had lodged complaints with the L-G as well as central agencies seeking a probe into it.
Among other things, the new policy slashed the number of dry days to three from 21, allowed bars in hotels and retail licencees to offer rebates and schemes on alcohol.
The AAP government is also accused of attempting to legalise "these illegal decisions" by getting the nod of the Cabinet which is said to be in violation of laid down rules and procedures.
Why is it controversial and what is the Opposition’s opinion?
The opposition BJP and Congress have criticised the move for promoting alcoholism and making the youth 'directionless'.
They attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for promising schools and development and opening liquor stores.
What has AAP said about Singh's arrest?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the ED raids at Singh's residence the "last desperate attempt" of a party that is staring at defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Claiming that thousands of raids have been carried out against but not a single penny has been recovered till date, he asserted nothing will be found at Singh's house.
"The BJP is rattled. They believe that they're going to face massive defeat in the national elections of 2024. These are the last desperate attempts of a losing party. Yesterday it happened with many journalists, now it's happening with Sanjay Singh, and as elections come closer it'll happen to many," he claimed.
Who else have been arrested?
Last September, the CBI arrested Vijay Nair former CEO of an event management firm who had links to AAP.
According to an FIR that was filed by the agency, Nair was involved in "irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy".
The second arrest in the case was Abhishek Boinpally, who was a director with Robin Distilleries. Last November, two more, Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma and Benoy Babu, an executive of Pernod Ricard, were also held by ED.
Along with these, two others, Buchi Babu, a former Chartered Accountant of BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested.
The biggest arrest however, was that of AAP leader and then-Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's, which came earlier this year, in March. This also caused him to resign from the post of deputy chief minister as well give up several portfolios he had held.
