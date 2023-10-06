All you need to know about the Delhi liquor policy case

What is the policy?

The AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22 which came into force on November 17, 2021, drew criticism from the Opposition and the industry experts in the national capital for multiple reasons.

Under the new policy, the retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. Opposing the policy, the Opposition had lodged complaints with the L-G as well as central agencies seeking a probe into it.

Among other things, the new policy slashed the number of dry days to three from 21, allowed bars in hotels and retail licencees to offer rebates and schemes on alcohol.

The AAP government is also accused of attempting to legalise "these illegal decisions" by getting the nod of the Cabinet which is said to be in violation of laid down rules and procedures.