Amit Shah, JP Nadda attend key NDA meeting in Delhi over upcoming polls, Waqf bill issue

<p>New Delhi: A key meeting of several partners of the National Democratic Alliance was held at the BJP party headquarters in the Capital on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by party president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah, was held to discuss upcoming polls as well as have the BJP seeking consensus over the Waqf Bill with its alliance partners.</p><p>LJP chief Chirag Paswan and HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi were present in the meeting apart from BJP leaders including union ministers Dharmendra Prasad, Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal. </p><p>BJP party sources said that primarily, the meeting was held to deliberate over the Delhi elections which are scheduled to be held next year. The BJP, which won only 8 seats in the last Delhi assembly elections in 2020, has been seeking to turn its chances in the Capital. </p><p>It is likely to focus on the Poorvanchali voter, a poll tactic it had employed in the past, and so, the meeting held on Tuesday saw the presence of leaders of NDA parties based in Bihar. </p><p>Apart from that, the leaders also held discussions on the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Sources said that this is the first such meeting of NDA partners ahead of the winter session, and another broader meeting with the presence of more parties is scheduled right after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, before the session begins. </p>