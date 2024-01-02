Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu & Kashmir, instructs security forces to toughen counter-terrorism ops

New Delhi: Days after the Poonch terror strike and subsequent custodial deaths, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and instructed officials to follow all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations.

At the meeting, an official statement said Shah told the officials that the government will continue to adopt a zero- tolerance approach against terrorism. He reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism.