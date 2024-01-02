Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu & Kashmir, instructs security forces to toughen counter-terrorism ops

New Delhi: Days after the Poonch terror strike and subsequent custodial deaths, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and instructed officials to follow all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations.
At the meeting, an official statement said Shah told the officials that the government will continue to adopt a zero- tolerance approach against terrorism. He reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism.
"While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of the terror ecosystem. He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas," the statement said.
The meeting, which came after the December 21 terror strike in Poonch in which four Army personnel were killed, was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and other senior officials.
Subsequent a day after the terror strike, three civilians were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning.
Emphasising that the Narendra Modi government will continue to adopt a zero- tolerance approach against terrorism, Shah stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter- terror operations.
Underlining the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network, he also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration and improvement in law and order situation.