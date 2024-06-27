Arvind Kejriwal allowed Bhagvad Gita, home-cooked meal in CBI custody, plea for 'belt' denied

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI's custody for three days after the agency arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested Kejriwal after obtaining permission from the court.

As per a report in India Today, the Delhi CM has been allowed to keep a copy of the Bhagvad Gita, eat home-cooked meal and take prescribed medicines during his custody.

Along with this, the AAP national convener had also reportedly requested for a belt since he thought that it was "embarrassing" that he had to hold his pants while going to Tihar Jail. However, this request was not granted.

Meanwhile, the judge also allowed Kejriwal to meet his wife and lawyers for one hour daily while he is in the CBI's custody.