Arvind Kejriwal bail updates: SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging HC order staying release amid CBI arrest
Good morning readers. Even as the Supreme Court will hear the challenge to Delhi HC order in the case by Enforcement Directorate, Arvind Kejriwal was last night arrested by the CBI in Delhi excise policy case. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Even as Supreme Court will hear the challenge to Delhi HC order in the case by Enforcement Directorate, Arvind Kejriwal was last night arrested by the CBI in Delhi excise policy case
Recap | Excise 'scam': HC stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case
AAP to move SC against stay on bail for CM Kejriwal in excise policy case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it disagrees with the Delhi High Court order staying the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the trial court and will challenge it in the Supreme Court.
The high court stayed the trial court order on Tuesday.
A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader's bail plea.
The CBI also got permission for Arvind Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court today. He is expected to be produced before the court today, reported ANI.
