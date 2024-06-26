Arvind Kejriwal bail updates: SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging HC order staying release amid CBI arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it disagrees with the Delhi High Court order staying the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the trial court and will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The high court stayed the trial court order on Tuesday.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader's bail plea.