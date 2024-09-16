Suspense over new Delhi CM: Kejriwal holds one on one meeting with AAP leaders; Atishi front-runner for top post

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters that the meeting of the PAC was held at Kejriwal's official residence where the Chief Minister sought feedback on his replacement from each leader present.

"Kejriwal had announced that he would resign on Tuesday. Today he sought time from the L-G and he has been given time tomorrow. Today a PAC meeting was called where senior leaders and ministers were present. Kejriwal met all of them one on one on the issue of a new chief minister. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," he said.

Asked about the names discussed, he said the meeting was "one on one" and nobody knows about other's preferences.

Sources indicated that Atishi, who headed the most number of ministries and departments in the government when Kejriwal was in jail, is the front-runner. Considered a Kejriwal loyalist, Atishi had helmed the reforms in education sector under Manish Sisodia when he was Deputy Chief Minister handling the ministry.