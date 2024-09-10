Kejriwal SC Hearing Live: Top court to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

The Delhi High Court granted bail on Monday to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

"Bail granted," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna while pronouncing the verdict on the applications of the two accused in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



(PTI)