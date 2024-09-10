Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

LIVE
Kejriwal SC Hearing Live: Top court to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

The Supreme Court today will continue hearing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the CBI. The matter was last heard on Thursday by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, when after arguments by lawyers from both sides, the apex court reserved its order on the plea. In his submission, Kejriwal's lawyer A M Singhvi said Kejriwal was not named in the FIR lodged in 2022 and was arrested in June this year. Follow DH for more updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 03:39 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
09:0910 Sep 2024

Delhi HC grants bail to AAP volunteer, liquor businessman in ED case

09:0910 Sep 2024

SC to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

09:0910 Sep 2024

Excise policy case: Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI; why no recovery, asks AAP

09:0910 Sep 2024

Delhi HC grants bail to AAP volunteer, liquor businessman in ED case

The Delhi High Court granted bail on Monday to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

"Bail granted," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna while pronouncing the verdict on the applications of the two accused in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).


(PTI)

09:0910 Sep 2024

SC to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

09:0910 Sep 2024

Excise policy case: Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI; why no recovery, asks AAP

Kejriwal was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, the CBI alleged in its latest supplementary charge sheet in the case, even as the AAP claimed that not one rupee of corruption has been traced so far by the agency.


(PTI)

Published 10 September 2024, 03:39 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiSupreme CourtArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us