Kejriwal SC Hearing Live: Top court to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today
The Supreme Court today will continue hearing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the CBI. The matter was last heard on Thursday by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, when after arguments by lawyers from both sides, the apex court reserved its order on the plea. In his submission, Kejriwal's lawyer A M Singhvi said Kejriwal was not named in the FIR lodged in 2022 and was arrested in June this year. Follow DH for more updates!
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 03:39 IST
Delhi HC grants bail to AAP volunteer, liquor businessman in ED case
The Delhi High Court granted bail on Monday to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.
"Bail granted," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna while pronouncing the verdict on the applications of the two accused in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
(PTI)
SC to resume hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today
Excise policy case: Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI; why no recovery, asks AAP
Kejriwal was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, the CBI alleged in its latest supplementary charge sheet in the case, even as the AAP claimed that not one rupee of corruption has been traced so far by the agency.
(PTI)
