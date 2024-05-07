Kejriwal Bail Plea Highlights: Delhi court extends CM's judicial custody till May 20; no order on interim bail today by SC

The SC hearing commenced with the counsel representing the ED vehemently opposing the bail plea, but the top court ruled that the circumstances were extraordinary and commenced with the hearing in the matter. However, the apex court did not give any order on the CM's interim bail today. Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20. Check highlights from the hearing.