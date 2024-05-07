Home
Kejriwal Bail Plea Highlights: Delhi court extends CM's judicial custody till May 20; no order on interim bail today by SC

The SC hearing commenced with the counsel representing the ED vehemently opposing the bail plea, but the top court ruled that the circumstances were extraordinary and commenced with the hearing in the matter. However, the apex court did not give any order on the CM's interim bail today. Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20. Check highlights from the hearing.
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 10:10 IST
No relief to Kejriwal from SC today

No interim order on bail for Arvind Kejriwal for now in the excise policy ED case. Matter likely to be taken up again on Thursday or next week for hearing, reports Bar and Bench.

Won't sign files but Delhi L-G should not reject decisions just because files not signed by me, Kejriwal tells SC

In some respite for Kejriwal, the SC said it is an extraordinary situation as Kejriwal is CM, and the court needs to consider his interim bail.

Kejriwal stayed in 7-star hotel during 2022 Goa polls, part of bills paid by Delhi govt's general administration dept, ED tells SC.

SC also questions ED on time taken to probe Delhi excise policy scam case, saying it has taken 2 years to unearth something. In response, ED said that initially Kejriwal was not the focus of investigation and his "role became clear" at later stage.

