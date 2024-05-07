Kejriwal Bail Plea Highlights: Delhi court extends CM's judicial custody till May 20; no order on interim bail today by SC
The SC hearing commenced with the counsel representing the ED vehemently opposing the bail plea, but the top court ruled that the circumstances were extraordinary and commenced with the hearing in the matter. However, the apex court did not give any order on the CM's interim bail today. Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20. Check highlights from the hearing.
In some respite for Kejriwal, the SC said it is an extraordinary situation as Kejriwal is CM, and the court needs to consider his interim bail.
Kejriwal stayed in 7-star hotel during 2022 Goa polls, part of bills paid by Delhi govt's general administration dept, ED tells SC.
08:5607 May 2024
SC also questions ED on time taken to probe Delhi excise policy scam case, saying it has taken 2 years to unearth something. In response, ED said that initially Kejriwal was not the focus of investigation and his "role became clear" at later stage.