Arvinder Lovely, Sandeep Dikshit being considered for North East Delhi seat: Congress sources

New Delhi: The Congress is considering giving a ticket to its Delhi unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the North East Delhi constituency, party sources said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit who fought from the seat in 2019, is also a probable candidate from the North East Delhi seat, party sources said.

Party leaders Alka Lamba and Jai Prakash Aggarwal are being considered from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, and former MP Udit Raj and former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Chauhan are probable candidates from North West Delhi, they said.