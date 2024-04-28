Arvinder Singh Lovely quits as Delhi Congress chief over choice of 'total strangers' Lok Sabha candidates, denies joining any party

New Delhi: Putting Congress’ preparations for Lok Sabha elections in the capital in disarray, senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has quit as its Delhi chief protesting against party in-charge Deepak Babaria and objecting to the choice and conduct of two candidates who are “total strangers” to party workers.

Soon after, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tasked Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal to sort out issues in Delhi, especially against the backdrop of upcoming elections and ensure that all work together to ensure the victory of I.N.D.I.A candidates in the capital.

The rebellion by Lovely, a former minister in Sheila Dikshit government who returned to Congress after a brief stint in BJP, is the culmination of the simmering uneasiness in the party over the alliance with AAP and objections on candidate selection “rejecting” Delhi Congress’ views.

Lovely told reporters that he has only resigned as Delhi Congress president and is “not joining any party” even as a former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan claimed that he is headed the BJP way and the saffron party would field him from the East Delhi seat replacing Harsh Malhotra.