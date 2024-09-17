Atishi says she will work to bring Arvind Kejriwal back as Delhi CM

New Delhi: In her first remarks after being designated the next chief minister of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said she was sad that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was resigning from the post, and added that she will work towards bringing him back as CM.

Atishi, who currently holds several portfolios in the Delhi government, said only a party like Aam Aadmi Party would have given a "first-time politician" like her such responsibilities.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators, to which all MLAs unanimously agreed.