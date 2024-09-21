Atishi sworn in as Delhi's youngest Chief Minister along with five cabinet ministers in low-key ceremony

New Delhi: 43-year-old Atishi was sworn in as Delhi's youngest Chief Minister along with five ministers on Saturday in a low-key function at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, days after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the top post in a political move aimed at regaining ruling AAP’s perceived sliding fortunes.

She is only the second woman chief minister in the country at present, alongside West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.

Atishi and ministers – Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat – were administered oath of office and secrecy by LG VK Saxena at Raj Niwas. Ahlawat is the only new face while others were part of the previous Kejriwal government.

Atishi's academician-parents Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi were present. Former Chief Minister Kejriwal was also present.