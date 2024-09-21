Atishi sworn in as Delhi's youngest Chief Minister along with five cabinet ministers in low-key ceremony

New Delhi: 43-year-old Atishi was sworn in as Delhi's youngest Chief Minister along with five ministers on Saturday in a low-key function at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, days after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the top post in a political move aimed at regaining ruling AAP’s perceived sliding fortunes.
She is only the second woman chief minister in the country at present, alongside West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.
Atishi and ministers – Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat – were administered oath of office and secrecy by LG VK Saxena at Raj Niwas. Ahlawat is the only new face while others were part of the previous Kejriwal government.
Atishi's academician-parents Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi were present. Former Chief Minister Kejriwal was also present.
The new Cabinet has its tasks cut out with just five months left for Assembly polls and will have to roll out Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 and doorstep delivery of services among others.
“Working for the public is our priority and the people of Delhi have elected us to work. The change in government has happened due to special circumstances and our aim is to take forward the pending work in these remaining months. Kejriwal-ji has decided to go to the people's court and our mission is to make him the Chief Minister again,” Rai told reporters.
All the six leaders had visited Kejriwal before the swearing-in ceremony. The Delhi cabinet can have seven ministers and the AAP could induct one more if decided at a later date.
President Droupadi Murmu had on Friday appointed Atishi as Delhi Chief Minister from the date of her being sworn in while accepting Kejriwal's resignation. She also cleared the proposal to appoint five ministers.
Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, after which Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital. Earlier in March 2023 when Manish Sisodia as Deputy Chief Minister had quit after his arrest, Atishi and Bharadwaj were inducted into the Kejriwal cabinet.
Published 21 September 2024, 11:47 IST