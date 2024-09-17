Atishi to be next Delhi Chief Minister; name proposed by Arvind Kejriwal, supported by MLAs

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi will be the next Delhi Chief Minister.

She will succeed Arvind Kejriwal, who will submit his resignation later on Tuesday evening.

She will be the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Atishi, who holds the largest number of ministries and departments in the Delhi government, was chosen as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party after Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor at a meeting AAP MLAs, who unanimously agreed to it.

AAP sources said a session of Delhi Assembly is likely to be convened on September 26 or 27.

DH had on Sunday reported that Atishi was the front-runner for the post of Chief Minister after Kejriwal's surprise announcement.

After Kejriwal was arrested in March this year, Atishi had emerged as the face of government.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that he would resign from the post in two days and would reclaim the chair only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from people.