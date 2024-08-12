'Atishi will hoist flag on Independence-Day': Delhi minister Gopal Rai issues directions to govt department

Issuing the directions, Rai, who is also the Minister for General Administration, said, "I had a meeting with Chief Minister today. He desires that minister Atishi should hoist the flag on August 15, 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event, in his place. All the necessary arrangements be made accordingly." In a letter to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena last week, Kejriwal said Cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme in his place.