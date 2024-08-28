Home
'Bail the rule, jail exception even in PMLA', Supreme Court rules, granting relief to Hemant Soren's aide

The SC on August 13, had given a similar view on cases registered under UAPA as well.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 05:45 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that 'Bail is the rule and jail the exception even in PMLA' while granting relief to one Prem Prakash, an alleged aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a money-laundering case arising out of alleged forgery offence, Bar and Bench reported.

The SC on August 13, had said that when a case is made out, the courts should not have any hesitation in granting bail, even though the allegations of the prosecution may be very serious, since “bail is the rule and jail is an exception” is a settled law.

More to follow...

Published 28 August 2024, 05:45 IST
