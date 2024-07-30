Basement deaths: Delhi Police questions coaching centre owner's father-in-law

Abhishek Gupta, along with coordinator Deshpal Singh, was arrested on Monday under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after three civil service aspirants died in the flooded basement following rain.