BJP claims Maliwal 'assault' linked to Kejriwal's wish to send senior lawyer to RS; AAP hits back

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Sunday claimed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to send a senior lawyer to the Rajya Sabha and the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, an AAP member of the Upper House, was connected to it.

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back saying the BJP has "no narrative or vision to offer to the people" and is therefore resorting "to jailing all opposition leaders and making ridiculous allegations every day like this one".

The BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva also asked how AAP came to the conclusion about the saffron party's involvement in the matter when Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Kejriwal's residence by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.

AAP leaders have claimed that Maliwal's allegation is a conspiracy by the BJP to trap Kejriwal.