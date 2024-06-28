BJP, Congress assail AAP over waterlogging mess in Delhi; ruling party points finger to excess rain

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of the AAP government in Delhi over the chaos caused due to heavy rain triggering massive water logging across the city.

AAP's I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Congress too trained guns at the party blaming failure of its government in Delhi.

Senior AAP leader and Water Minister Atishi said that Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that was the highest after 1936.