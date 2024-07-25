BJP-led Centre has deceived Delhiites in every budget in last 10 years: Atishi

Presenting the data of the central government's budget for the last 10 years, she said, "In 2023-24, Delhiites paid ₹2.07 lakh crore as income tax to the central government. In return, the central government allocated only ₹1,168 crores to Delhi by combining all the seven items of Demand 57. And not a single penny was received as a tax share in this. This is not even 0.4 per cent of the tax paid by the people of Delhi," she said.

She explained that there are seven subheads in the 'Demand 57', including share in taxes, compensation to the 1984 victims, grants towards contribution to union territory disaster response fund, normal central assistance, additional central assistance under as loans and advances, and capital funds for the creation physical and social infrastructure in Delhi.

Sharing the figures for the 2022-23 fiscal, she said Delhiites paid Rs 2,12,101 crores as income tax to the central government but in the budget for the subsequent financial year, Rs 1,168 crores was allocated to Delhiites.