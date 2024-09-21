BJP slams AAP-led MCD over 'U-turn' on its pledge to clear landfill sites by 2024

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP dispensation in MCD, claiming it had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the three major landfill sites in Delhi would be cleared by 2028 but work is not progressing in this direction.

The BJP also accused the AAP of backtracking on its earlier promise to flatten the garbage mountains by January 2024.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP had promised to clear the Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa landfill sites by early 2024, accusing the party of taking a "U-turn" on its election pledge.